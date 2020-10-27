Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: By the numbers
Kindness During Crisis
2020 Protests
Wildfires
Your Local Election Headquarters
Oregon
Washington
National
Washington DC
International
Civic Affairs
Education
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Video Game News
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
Photos: Portland’s 2020 protests, riots
Man wanted after Oregon State Capitol protest turns self in
5 people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Special Reports
What happened to the Martin Family?
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Where We Live
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Podcasts
Your Weather Podcast
Campaign 2020
Coronavirus Podcast
Out of the Tunnel
Ducking Around
Beaver Smack
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
High School Senior Spotlight
The Big Game
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Souper Bowl of Caring
Giving
Fill the Soul
Remarkable Women
Community Champions
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
nba draft
Payton Pritchard: Embracing the process of an NBA Draft like none other
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Man wanted after Oregon State Capitol protest turns self in
Police seek suspect who robbed SE Portland couple’s home
Citing hostility, Portland police leaving mid-career
Video
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old boy found with mother
Washington state to provide $54M in PUA relief during federal delay
Video
Don't Miss
Oregon wildfires: How you can help
More Don't Miss