Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Coronavirus
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Court: Clarno wrongly rejected environmental initiatives
Top Stories
Cleveland HS principal resigns unexpectedly
Video
DA to investigate West Linn cops handling of wrongful arrest
Appeals court supports Oregon school’s transgender policy
‘Exclusion Day’ deadline nears for unvaccinated students
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
ncaaw
Beavers’ Mikayla Pivec added to list of finalists for Senior CLASS Award
Trending Stories
Will, Grace and Karen: Dog trio looks for loving new home
Video
Murder suspect to jury: My brother killed my dad
Video
Cleveland HS principal resigns unexpectedly
Video
Unsolved: The murders of Sharri Presswood and her 2 children
Video
Local woman bolts past plastic bag ban with cloth totes
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget