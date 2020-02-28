Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Coronavirus
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Dog tests “weak positive” for coronavirus, first known pet amid worldwide outbreak
Top Stories
Feds reject removing 4 Snake River dams in key report
OHA director to update House on coronavirus
Video
Man found dead in Johnson Creek, death ‘suspicious’
Judge denies request to delay Portland’s new rental rules
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Test Webcam ilani
Trending Stories
Largest expansion in TriMet history announced
Video
Man arrested for reckless driving after serious injury crash
2 face murder in Keizer shooting, parking lot crash
Video
Man found dead in Johnson Creek, death ‘suspicious’
Watch: Dashcam captures Cowlitz County pursuit
Video
Nativo
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget