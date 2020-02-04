Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Coronavirus
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Watch Live: Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 10 dead
Top Stories
‘Tis The Season for March Green and White Weddings
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Video
What’s Happening: G-7 ready to act, Olympics delay possible
Sean Spicer joining cable TV talk show fray on NewsMax
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now
The Masters
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
More The Masters Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Trending Stories
Kaiser medical staff self-quarantines over coronavirus
Video
Oregon Indian casino closes after employee gets coronavirus
Businesses, schools react to news of virus in Oregon
Video
Mats Järlström’s victorious 6-year battle over yellow lights
Video
Clackamas County declares coronavirus ‘state of emergency’
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget