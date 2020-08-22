3 alarm fire swallows Goose Hollow home

Top News

Fire took approximately 3 hours to extinguish

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene from a house fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood on August 21, 2020 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Portland extinguished a large house fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Saturday — a blaze they said took three hours to knock down.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 3 alarm fire at a home at SW Madison Avenue and SW Ardmore Avenue around 2 a.m. Crews said the fire had made its way to all three floors of the house including the attic and roof.

PF&R has not reported any injuries or stated whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss