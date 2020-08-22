3 alarm fire swallows Goose Hollow home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Portland extinguished a large house fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Saturday — a blaze they said took three hours to knock down.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 3 alarm fire at a home at SW Madison Avenue and SW Ardmore Avenue around 2 a.m. Crews said the fire had made its way to all three floors of the house including the attic and roof.
PF&R has not reported any injuries or stated whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Investigators are working to determine the cause.
At 2 am PF&R crews responded to a 3 alarm fire in a 5500 sq ft house at SW Madison/SW Ardmore, heavy fire on all 3 floors and attic/roof. Fire took approx 3 hours to extinguish, incident recalled, PF&R investigations unit is on scene working to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/4t07Uij7tT— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 22, 2020
