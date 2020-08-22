3 alarm fire swallows Goose Hollow home

Scene from a house fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood on August 21, 2020 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Portland extinguished a large house fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Saturday — a blaze they said took three hours to knock down.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 3 alarm fire at a home at SW Madison Avenue and SW Ardmore Avenue around 2 a.m. Crews said the fire had made its way to all three floors of the house including the attic and roof.

PF&R has not reported any injuries or stated whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.