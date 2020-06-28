3 men rescued after boat capsizes near Brookings

Scene of capsized boat off the Oregon Coast June 27, 2020 (U.S. Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were rescued Saturday outside of the mouth of the Chetco River after their boat capsized.

According to a 911 caller, the boat carrying the men capsized around 10:45 a.m. after it was suddenly swamped by the wake of another passing vessel.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Station in Brookings diverted crews aboard two emergency vessels that were already deployed earlier in the morning for training exercises nearby.

Coast Guard crew members were able to rescue two of the men who clung to flotsam. The third man was pulled aboard by a boat of good Samaritans.

All three were transported back to the marina. None of the men needed first aid from the incident.

The boat was salvaged and towed back the port of Brookings harbor.

The Coast Guard said the three men were not wearing life jackets.