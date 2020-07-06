Crews prepare for wildfire season, reinforce restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire season officially kicks off Monday across Oregon and will be in place through much of October.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said much of the state is already dry, especially in Southern Oregon. Therefore, officials have been emphasizing the new restrictions that go into place Monday. For example, unregulated outdoor debris burning is now prohibited; fireworks are also illegal to use until next summer; and tracer ammunition and exploding targets have also been shelved.

Forestry officials added that activities like lighting campfires, mowing dry grass, and welding will be regulated at the local level.

Some fires have already popped up around the region. Crews in Deschutes County have been working to put out a 48-acre wildfire that sparked near La Pine — the Paulina Lake fire started near Highway 97 Sunday.

For more information about fire season, visit the Forestry Department’s fire section.