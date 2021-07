PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A garage fire in the Rockwood neighborhood caused extensive property damage Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Around 10 a.m. crews were called to the 16300 block of SE Taylor on reports of a fire. Firefighters found a garage fully involved when they arrived as well as a burning car and a downed power line.

The blaze was mostly extinguished by 10:30 a.m., PF&R said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.