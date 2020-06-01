Gas deployed, ‘aggressors’ arrested in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Eugene said they were forced to use gas to dispel a mob of protesters in Eugene Sunday.

As a result, Sunday night’s demonstration netted several arrests in the third night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

A group of about 50 protesters began making its way to the intersection of Olive and Broadway around 8 p.m., according to police. Members of the mob began hitting light poles with a hammer to make noise, eventually dispersing upon the arrival of more officers.

“We had a largely lawful protest earlier today, where organizers worked to provide a safe framework for their free speech,” said Chief Chris Skinner. “Later, there was a group that appeared to have a different set of goals. These protesters we have been seeing as daylight falls appear to be younger and excited about creating conflict.”

Later on, a group of 50-60 protesters reassembled at the intersection of 8th and Mill where it blocked traffic, forcing police to shut down traffic on the nearby Ferry Street Bridge.

“Although the crowd moved from 8th and Mill, they did not disperse, but continued to move together as a unit toward 13th and Alder,” according to the police report. “Multiple people who were serving as aggressors were arrested. Gas was deployed at Kincaid and 14th around 11:11 p.m. A whole group was still moving around the 15th and Lincoln area at 11:45 p.m.”

Like Portland and Salem, the City of Eugene enacted a temporary nighttime curfew in the downtown corridor on from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. During the restricted hours, people are not allowed to travel on any public street or in any public place in that area. Prohibited travel includes automobile, bicycle, foot, public transit and any other mode of personal transportation, according to police.

City officials have not stated yet whether a curfew will be in place Monday night.