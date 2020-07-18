Gov. Brown on Lewis passing: ‘We lost a legend’

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 19: Congressman/Civil Rights Icon John Lewis views for the first time images and his arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at Nashville’s segreated lunch counters, March 5, 1963. He was eariler honored with the Nashville Public Library Literary Award on November 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown joined a chorus of voices paying tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis Saturday.

“We lost a legend,” Brown said in a statement. “Congressman John Lewis exuded justice and equality for all. He was the heart and soul of the civil rights movement. In times of darkness, he reminded us all to get into that good trouble and carry on the fight. Now more than ever, we carry his fight with us. Dan and I are sending condolences to the entire Lewis family during this difficult time. May we all celebrate his legacy, and his journey.”

Brown also ordered that all flags in Oregon be lowered to half-staff.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also took a moment to pay respects to Lewis Saturday morning with a Tweet applauding the activist’s legacy:

Today, we continue to remember the historic legacy of two civil rights icons: the Honorable John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. Our country, and our world, is better for having their leadership. We must do everything we can to continue their work in earnest. #RestinPower — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 18, 2020

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell offered condolences by sharing a photo with the late Congressman and an accompanying message:

“We’ve lost a civil rights icon at a time the country greatly needs him,” said Cantwell. “John Lewis inspired people across generations. He called on us to find our courage and stand up for what is just and right, even in the face of great adversity. We should remember his lifelong legacy of fighting for social justice. Truly, he was the Conscience of the Congress.”

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, who represents Oregon’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted a tribute late Friday:

“The passing of Congressman John Lewis is a tremendous loss, not only for the Congress but for the entire country,” she said. “John Lewis lived a life of struggle, sacrifice, and service, and he inspired generations of Americans with his calm yet fierce dedication to civil rights.”

Lewis, who died Friday at age 80, was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group’s leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to a vast sea of people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lewis “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”

President Jimmy Carter appointed Lewis to lead ACTION, a federal volunteer agency, in 1977. In 1981, he was elected to the Atlanta City Council, and then won a seat in Congress in 1986.

Lewis’ wife of four decades, Lillian Miles, died in 2012. They had one son, John Miles Lewis.