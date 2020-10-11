Investigation underway into deadly Vancouver house fire

Fire extinguished within roughly 30 minutes

Scene from deadly fire on NE 66th Ave in Vancouver October 10, 2020 (Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Fire Department said 34 personnel were used to knock down a house fire that that took the life of one occupant.

Crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of NE 66th Avenue in Vancouver around 7 p.m. Saturday after neighbors reported there being a person inside of a burning small, single-story home. The victim was found inside by firefighters and quickly taken out front for medical treatment. The patient, however, was pronounced dead soon after.

VFD had the fire under control by about 7:30 p.m., according to officials.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury in the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office. The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

