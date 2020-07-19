Jet skier airlifted from Columbia after crash

Scene from the crash near Willow Grove Beach on July 18, 2020 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jet skier was airlifted to a hospital in Southwest Washington after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Columbia River.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a call from Willow Grove Park just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a man was trying to free his jet ski from being stuck when he was ejected from the watercraft after another jet skier driving 40-50 miles per hour sped by.

C2FR officials said it was unclear if the jet ski went fully over the victim.

The other jet skier was able to turn around and retrieve the victim, load him onto his jet ski and take him to the shore. Medics were called in and quickly prepared the victim to be airlifted.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated, according to C2FR. The other jet skier involved in the crash was not injured and has not been cited for any crime.