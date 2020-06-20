Units saved, some garages lost in Milwaukie apartment complex fire

A fire tore through part of the Williamsburg Apartments in Milwaukie Saturday, June 20, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

No injuries or displacements were reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Clackamas Fire extinguished a fire that broke out at the Williamsburg Apartments in Milwaukie early Saturday.

A call came in just after 5 a.m. reporting a blaze coming form a set of detached garages at the complex on SE Jennings Avenue.

First responders quickly pulled hose lines to protect the apartment building while simultaneously extinguishing the fire before it continued to spread.

The apartment building suffered minor damage including melted siding, according to Clackamas Fire. No injuries were reported and there were no reports of residents being displaced.

Investigators are currently on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.