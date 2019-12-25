Oregon Freemasons to donate $1K for vandalized gravestones

Damage to Forest Grove cemetery as high as $5,000

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Oregon Freemasons have agreed to donate $1,000 to repair cemetery headstones that were vandalized in Forest Grove.

20 headstones and marker were destroyed earlier this month, officials said. Some of them dated back as far as the 1800s.

A neighbor originally spotted children destroying flowers and flags then called officers. Two children now face felony charges.

Many of the headstones were knocked over, some of which broke when they fell.

The total cost of the repair is estimated to be up to $5,000 due in part to the rare materials with which the headstones were created.

