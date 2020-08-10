PF&R: 1 dead in Parkrose Heights house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man has died and a woman was injured in an early morning house fire Monday in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of NE 107th Avenue, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. When crews arrived, flames were seen coming out of all the windows in the house.

Crews went into the home to rescue the man still inside but he was found dead.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, has not yet been identified.

Two other occupants of the home were outside during PF&R’s rescue attempt. A 92-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. A man in his 70s was uninjured.

PF&R extinguished the blaze but said the house was mostly destroyed.

This is a developing story.