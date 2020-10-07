PPS extends distance learning through January 28

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools announced it will continue its distance learning format into 2021.

District Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero cited poor metrics as for why PPS would remain in a remote learning setting through at least January 28. Before teachers and students can return to in-person instruction, the following Oregon Health Authority-mandated criteria must be met:

Oregon must be at or below 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for three weeks

Counties must have cases drop below 10 per 100,000 residents per week, for at least three weeks

Counties must have at or below 5% positivity rate for at least three weeks

“The health metrics just aren’t trending in a way that would allow us to consider reopening schools, even for hybrid or cohort learning, anytime immediately,” Guerrero said Tuesday night during PPS’ board of education meeting. “It’s going to take all of us to get those metrics where we need them to be to allow us to welcome students back to classrooms, which we are anxious to do.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will meet with state health officials in the coming weeks to assess the metrics.