Lanes reopen on I-5 Bridge after climber forces backup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound lanes on the Interstate 5 Bridge reopened following an hourlong closure involving a man who climbed up the structure.

Portland Fire & Rescue’s Tech Rescue Team and Crisis Negotiators were called onto the scene to try and get the man down around 10 a.m.

TriMet issued an alert stating five of the stops on Line 6 service have been closed during the investigation.

During negotiations, one northbound lane was shut down as well. It has since reopened.

Traffic backed up at the I-5 Bridge, October 20 2020. (ODOT)

Traffic caused significant delays for upwards of two hours. A detour had been set up for SR-60 to use I-205 as a river crossing between Delta Park and Vancouver. Temporary shuttle busses ran between Delta Park and Jantzen Beach.

Officials have not yet released details about the suspect who climbed the structure nor the status of the rescue.

This is a developing story. For the latest traffic updates, head to the KOIN 6 Traffic page.