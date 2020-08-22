Residents extinguish fire before VFD arrives

Scene from the fire at the Market Place Apartments in Vancouver, August 22, 2020 Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A joint effort of knocking down a fire at a Vancouver complex resulted in just one damaged unit, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

VFD was called to the Market Place Apartments on General Anderson Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Three fire engines, two ladder trucks and two battalion chiefs responded within minutes to find smoke pouting out of a second floor unit.

The resident of the unit where the fire originated was able to douse and contain the fire before firefighters arrived.

“The actions greatly reduced the size and extent of the fire,” VPD said in a release.

Crews were able to finish off the blaze with a water can.

No injuries were reported though the Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.