Several ‘Save the Post Office’ rallies slated for Portland area Saturday

United States Postal Service mail carrier Frank Colon, 59, delivers mail amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Everyday the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees work and deliver essential mail to customers. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nationwide effort to save the United States Postal Service and remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being held Saturday with more than a dozen rallies planned in the Portland area.

“Save the Post Office Saturday” Day of Action is slated for 11 a.m. (local time) across the country. Organizers said the demonstrations outside of select post offices are in support of postal workers — particularly those who have lost income due to DeJoy’s restructuring of the federal agency.

“The Postal Service is a vital service, written into the foundation of our country in the Constitution,” organizers said in a release. “We must have a fully funded and functional Post Office, and support postal workers who have been essential during this pandemic delivering life saving medicines, supplies to keep us healthy, and mail in ballots.”

Dozens of organizations have backed the movement including MoveOn.org, RuralOrganizing.org, NAACP, Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers and Working Families Party.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Oregon State Senator Shemia Fagan will join postal workers and rally attendees at the post office on 400 SE 103rd Drive.

Organizers said all hosts of the satellite rallies are encouraged to set a participant limit of 50 or fewer attendees. Hosts are also expected to set limits in line with local, public health guidelines.