VFD: Occupants unharmed in Minnehaha apartment fire

No injuries reported from blaze

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene from the Redwood Acres following a fire on October 11, 2020 (Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four units were scorched in an apartment fire in Vancouver’s Minnehaha neighborhood early Sunday.

The Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the Redwood Acres apartments on NE 62nd Ave just before 4 a.m. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire on the first and second floor units within about 30 minutes, according to VFD.

Because of the rapid response–which included 27 crew members–the second alarm on the fire was canceled. However, Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants in the four affected units to find shelter.

No injuries were reported.

Vancouver Fire Marshal 1 and 4 have been tapped to investigate the fire.

