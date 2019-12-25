Woman charged with bias crimes against food cart operator

Sierra Lavonne McDonald has been charged with four counts of bias crime in the second degree, among other charges. December 24, 2019 (Courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old woman was indicted by a grand jury Monday for allegedly committing a bias crime after she told the operator of a Mexican food cart to “go back to Mexico,” poured soda on, and spit on, chicken that was being prepared, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

Sierra Lavonne McDonald went to the food cart on two separate dates, starting on September 21, court documents stated. In the first instance, McDonald became verbally aggressive toward the food cart operator and told her to “go back to Mexico.” McDonald then poured soda on chicken that was being cooked and then over the head of the food operator while using racial hate speech.

Police attempted contact with McDonald but she hung up on officers, officials said. She later returned to the food cart that same day upset that the food cart operator called the police.

The next day, on September 22, McDonald returned and once again used racial hate speech toward the food cart operator she previously harassed and another employee, court documents stated.

She attempted to fling off some of the food being cooked on the grill, spit in the direction of the grill, and threatened the two with a wooden stake that had a sharp pointed tip.

The food cart operator had to throw away 12 whole chickens out of health concerns, according to court documents, and an estimated value of $300 of lost product.

On December 17 a Multnomah County grand jury indicted McDonald with multiple charges, including four counts of bias crime in the second degree. She was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, one count of harassment, two counts of menacing, one count of bias crime in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

McDonald was arrested on December 22 in the 15700 block of Southeast Division Street. She appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court early Monday morning for her arraignment.

