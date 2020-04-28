4 dead in Sweet Home fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are dead after a fire ravaged a house in Sweet Home.

Fire crews responded to a call reporting a house fire in the 1500 block of Tamarack Street. Upon arrival, the firefighters found four individuals to be deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identities of the victims will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story.