PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old Lake Oswego man was killed when authorities say he lost control of his sports car and went “airborne” while trying to merge onto Interstate 5 in Washington County Saturday morning.

David Coffman was heading south in a Dodge Viper around 7:45 a.m. when he “left the roadway at an angle, slid up an embankment, went airborne and struck trees,” Oregon State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene with OSP.