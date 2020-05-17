Oregon: 9 new coronavirus cases, no deaths reported Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials confirmed nine new cases of the coronavirus Sunday with three additional presumptive cases.
No new deaths were reported, leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll at 137.
The state total number of cases moved to 3,623.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (5), Polk (1).
Due to data reconciliation, a confirmed case in Clackamas county was determined not to be a case, according to the report provided by the Oregon Health Authority. The number of cases between 40-49 was reduced by one as a result of this change.
On Sunday, the Washington state Department of Health reported one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,001. A total of 18,433 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Washington.
