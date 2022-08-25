PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now just 75 days until the 2022 midterm elections.

For the next two and half months, both parties will be fighting for control of congress in campaigns that can get ugly.

That’s why it’s never been more important for people to be responsible consumers of news to find the facts.

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News Political Editor who now works with News Nation, a subsidiary of our parent company Nexstar, joined Emily Burris for a conversation about changing the media narrative and bringing real news back; something he explores in a new book.