PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes I wonder if March is trying to look like a younger version of itself. Really, if March had a face, it would be plump full of fillers and Botox disguised as May. This last weekend of March won’t look anything like its normal self. In fact this weekend’s temperatures will feel more like early May. Mid to upper 60’s with cloud cover isn’t impossible in late March but it’s abnormally warm.

This is not the trend we want to see leaving the last weekend of March. We’re close to wrapping up our the wettest part of our season and already we’re below normal in our month to date totals by 1/3 of an inch.

Weekend forecast: Possible drizzle early Sat morning, upper 40’s. Highs this weekend mid to possibly upper 60’s by Sunday. Very little for rain. What barely qualifies as an atmospheric river is aimed at NW Washington. The warm front giveth and taketh away.



By Sunday if we do register 68°, that will be the warmest temp of the year for PDX. That’s not record territory, but it is 10° above normal. (Last Tuesday was 67°)

Best chance for rain is late Sunday into Monday. Cooler air aloft moves in so there’s a t-storm chance, mainly for eastern Oregon/WA/ID.



