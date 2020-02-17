At-home pain relief tips for aches you just can’t shake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all know that working out is good for our health — but sometimes it doesn’t always feel that way.
Working out can hurt if you have some aches and pains that you just can’t seem to shake. Kohr Harlan got a chance to learn more about some relief options from physical trainers.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.