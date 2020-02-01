At least 1 hurt in Powellhurst-Gilbert parking lot shooting

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in a parking lot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 12400 block of SE Powell Blvd where they discovered evidence of gunfire. No suspects were present while the officers surveyed the lot.

A short time later, a male victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he appeared to be connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

