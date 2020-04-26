Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93

An employee of a gas station adjusts gasoline pump prices as they continue to fall with the oil market in turmoil on April 21, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. – Collapsing demand for fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a glut of oil, with storage capacity running short. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered his administration to come up with a plan to aid US oil companies struggling with a massive supply glut and record-low crude prices. “We will never let the great US Oil & Gas Industry down,” Trump tweeted. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

Prices drop more than 80 cents since October

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.