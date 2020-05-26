Deadline looms for Baker County court in Brown’s stay-home order

Baker County Circuit Court has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 to decide.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By Tuesday evening, the Baker County Circuit Court must decide whether to vacate its May 18 order or present a case for why it should not vacate in the lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown.

The Baker County Circuit Court was issued an alternative writ of mandamus by the state Supreme Court Saturday, marking a turning point in the case of Elkhorn v. Brown.

The alternative writ of mandamus means the lower court has two options moving forward: It can either vacate its May 18 order, which would essentially nullify the lawsuit; or, it can present a case for why it should not vacate the order.

With Saturday’s move, the Baker County Circuit Court has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to decide.

A rural judge’s order that had tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Kate Brown was halted within hours by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. The Supreme Court’s ruling stays Shirtcliff’s decision pending review by all the high court justices.

The lower court judge had issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches around Oregon that argued the state’s social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

After the Oregon Supreme Court issued the Alternative Writ of Mandamus, Kevin Mannix, the attorney for 11 intervenors in the case and supporter of Judge Shirtcliff’s preliminary injunction, released a statement Saturday evening:

“We want everyone to be socially responsible and to be careful about what they do in order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. We recognize that there are standard laws on the books that allow public health authorities to take reasonable steps to deal with this pandemic, including the issuance of guidelines. However, the Oregon laws do not allow the Governor to order activities or prohibit activities under the threat of criminal prosecution once 28 days have passed after her declaration of a public health emergency.”

The Baker County Circuit Court has until 5 p.m. to decide how to proceed in the case. KOIN 6 News will update this story when a decision has been made.