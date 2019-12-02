Slick Clark County, Hood River roads caused school delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hockinson School District joined Battle Ground School District and Hood River County Schools in implementing a 2-hour delay due to icy road conditions on Monday morning.

Hood River County said elementary school students started at 9:35 a.m., middle school students at 10:25 a.m. and high school students at 10:20 a.m. this morning. Buses operated on snow routes.

KOIN – Closings and Delays

Battle Ground North schools also started 2-hours late. There were no morning preschool or skills center buses available to Cascadia Tech Academy. The schools affected were BGHS, Amboy, Yacolt, Chief Umtuch, Captain Strong, Tukes Valley, CAM, River and SVHS. The district said if any parent felt they couldn’t get their child to school safely, they can keep their children at home and request an excused absence. For Battle Ground weather and emergency information, go here.

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council also delayed programs Monday morning. The Mid Valley Head Start Class and Country Club Head Start class both began at 10 a.m. while the Parkdale Head Start Class started at 10:30 a.m..

In the span of 5 hours early Monday, Southwest Washington State Troopers alone responded to 52 crashes caused by icy roads.

After a weekend of wintry weather, ice made an appearance in the morning commute. At 9 a.m. on Monday, Washington State Trooper Will Finn said they had responded to 52 crashes since 4 a.m. Thirty-four of those crashes were in Clark County.