Beavers lose high scoring heartbreaker to Cougars

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, right, tries to scramble away from Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong (4) and linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 54-53. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Anthony Gordon led Washington State on a 10-play, 58-yard touchdown drive with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a 54-53 victory over Oregon State Saturday night.

The win makes Washington State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year.

Gordon went 50 of 70 for 606 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 45 touchdown passes on the season, breaking Jake Browning and Jared Goff’s Pac-12 single season passing touchdown record.

Renard Bell had 108 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Dezmon Patmon added 75 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars. Max Borghi rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Jake Luton was 22 for 40 for 408 yards passing, five touchdowns and one interception for Oregon State (5-6, 4-4).

Jermar Jefferson rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He had two receiving touchdowns as well. Champ Flemmings had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: The Cougars victory over Oregon State makes them bowl eligible for a fifth consecutive season.

Oregon State: The Beavers remain one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. They will have to beat in-state rival No. 6 Oregon in Eugene.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars travel to Seattle to play Washington in the Apple Cup next Friday.

Oregon State: The Beavers travel to Eugene to play No. 6 Oregon in the Civil War next Saturday.