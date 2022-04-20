PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest run of models by the KOIN 6 Weather team show not a lot has changed over the last several hours. That means there is still the chance for some potentially dangerous, stormy weather in the region Wednesday.

“The timing on this is really important,” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames. “This is is going to be an afternoon event into the evening commute.”

The first rain showers arrived on the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning. As the system moved over the Coast Range, it started to fall in the Willamette Valley and the Portland Metro area by mid-morning.

The biggest concern for the metro area is what could happen after noon.

“Our main concern here is the wind,” Dames said. “Gusty winds could cause some tree damage and knock down some power lines.”

By 1 p.m., the possibility of a severe thunderstorm somewhere in the region increases pretty dramatically and continues to increase into the early evening hours.

While some stormy weather is almost a guarantee — and there is a chance of a severe thunderstorm that could produce some damaging wind, hail, and flash flooding — the likelihood of a weak tornado is quite low.

“These storms will not just be centered along the I-5 corridor,” Dames said. “We’re now seeing more active weather east of the interstate in the Cascade foothills.”

Dames said it is important for people to keep an eye on conditions and be aware of your surroundings. If you see dangerous weather, seek shelter. Thunderstorms can drop heavy pockets of rain which can cause hazardous driving conditions.

