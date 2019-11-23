Brush fire, downed power lines close Hillsboro Hwy

Hillsboro Highway is closed in both directions at Southwest Midway Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue have crews on the scene of brush fire involving utility poles in Hillsboro on Saturday afternoon.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire, multiple live power lines are in the roadway at the intersection of Hillsboro Highway and Midway Road. Portland General Electric is responding, but it will take a while to get the power lines back up.

Residents reported hearing booming noises, prompting them to go outside and look for what caused it.

“We came outside, and the pole down the street—the whole thing was actually on fire,” said resident Tracy Baker.

Just after 12 p.m., Hillsboro Highway is closed in both directions at Southwest Midway Rd. There is no current estimate for reopening.

The fire was extinguished by 1 p.m., but around 1,400 people in Washington County are still experiencing power outages related to the downed power lines.

