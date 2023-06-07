PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fire engulfed a large building that housed seven businesses in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver late Tuesday night.

Clark County firefighters responded to a reported commercial fire on Northeast 13th Court at 146th Street shortly before 11 p.m. The building fire was burning just west of where Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 merge.

Clark County Fire District 6 received help from the Vancouver Fire Department and Clark Cowlitz Fire Rescue in fighting the flames.

Crews were able to stop the blaze from spreading to other buildings, Clark County Fire District 6 said, but the main structure was destroyed.

The Clark County fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the loss of value.

Clark County Fire District 6 said no one was injured.