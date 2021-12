Game will be televised at noon on Portland's CW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The battle for the Division 6A football title in Oregon will be decided by 2 teams who have a combined record of 26-1.

The undefeated Central Catholic Rams put their 14-0 mark on the line against the 12-1 Tualatin Timberwolves at Hillsboro Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon, and the game is televised on KOIN/KRCW (Portland’s CW/Channel 32).

Tualatin enters the game ranked No. 3 while Central Catholic is ranked No. 4.

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the action and highlights.