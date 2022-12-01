His recent announcement states that the Thorns are looking for new ownership, but his decision will not affect the Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday morning, former Portland Thorns CEO and owner Merritt Paulson announced the decision to sell the Portland Thorns FC amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

“The past year has been a challenging one for our Club and our players,” Paulson said in the release. “I regret the role our organization played in the failures identified by the investigations. Despite these challenges, the Portland Thorns have a bright future ahead and a lot left to accomplish.”

In September 2021, former Portland Thorns athletes Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim accused Paul Riley of sexual harassment and coercion. Riley, who served as Thorns head coach during the 2014-2015 season, denied the allegations. He was then fired from his coaching position with the North Carolina Courage.

In September 2022, AP News reported that former Thorns owner told the National Women’s Soccer League and U.S. Soccer about Riley’s alleged misconduct after being dismissed from this team, but Paulson failed to make the information public.

In October 2022, an investigation commissioned by U.S. Soccer revealed widespread issues of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct that affected several teams and their staff.

Shortly afterward, Paulson stepped down as the CEO of the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns. His recent announcement states that the Thorns are looking for new ownership, but his decision will not affect the Timbers.

“An ownership change with the Thorns will not impact Peregrine Sports’ ownership of the Timbers, and we will be a key partner to the new Thorns ownership group, as we believe the team should continue to call Providence Park its home,” Paulson said.

According to the release, he will make a $1 million pledge to establish a Player Safety Office for the NWSL.

He added, “…I believe it is in best interest of the Thorns to have a new owner so that the Club can operate at the league level with a fresh voice to be a driving force for the NWSL. This has been a difficult decision for me, but I believe this is the best way to position the Thorns for continued success during this next chapter of the NWSL and the sport.