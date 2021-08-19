Coffee shop assault suspect released from custody again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man accused in a brutal assault on a coffee shop owner and three Portland police officers has once again been released from custody.

Jordan Locke was arrested again on Wednesday after missing a court-ordered meeting on Monday.

He was arrested on Aug. 12 after allegedly punching the owner of Lotus and Bean in the face before also punching Portland officers who were trying to arrest him. He was booked on 12 charges, including five felonies, but he was released from jail.

Judge Henry Kantor signed off on Locke’s release last week. His release on Thursday of this week was signed off by a different judge, Judge Philip Nelson.

Kantor declined a request for comment from KOIN 6 News on why he released Locke last week. KOIN 6 reached out to Judge Nelson on Thursday about his latest release.

Jails in the area, including the Multnomah County Jail, have been trying to keep their populations low because of COVID-19 and keep only those considered the most violent.

Locke likely should have remained behind bars, since last week Judge Kantor issued a strict compliance order. That is if a defendant is found in a single violation of any release condition, he will be booked back into custody and subsequent release is to be denied.

Court documents said Locke has mental health issues, that he would “drink enough so the voices would stop” and he claimed to speak “caveman.”

