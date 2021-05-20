Cop hired amid fatal Tigard shooting probe fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Tigard police officer who shot and killed Jacob Macduff in January has been fired from his new job with the Port of Portland Police.

Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Officer Gabriel Maldonado is not eligible for employment at the Port as he is under active investigation. She says the Port regrets that the status of the investigation wasn’t brought to light during their hiring process.

Maldonado started at the Port of Portland on April 19, four days after resigning from the Tigard Police Department. At the time of his resignation, the Washington County District Attorney had not completed its investigation into the Macduff shooting.

This story was written by The Associated Press.