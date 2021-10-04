COVID vaccinations up in Oregon; new cases in every county

A person gets a COVID-19 vaccination at the Oregon Convention Center (All4Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitals remain full, ICUs remain near capacity and the 7-day vaccination average increased, the Oregon Health Authority said in their Monday report.

For the 3-day period from October 1-3, another 3286 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in all 36 counties of Oregon. An additional 8 people died from the coronavirus.

Cumulatively, 334,971 cases of COVID have been identified in Oregon since the pandemic began and 3823 people have died, officials said.

Those who died ranged in age from 56 to 93 and lived in Curry, Coos, Josephine, Linn, Jackson and Washington counties.

Across the state, there are only 9% of ICU beds available in hospitals and only 8% of non-ICU beds. As of Monday, 207 COVID patients are in ICU.

Over the 7-day period, an average of 10,322 doses of vaccine were administered each day. One week ago, that average was 6989 doses per day.

The list of COVID cases by county from October 1-3:

Baker (10), Benton (78), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (24), Columbia (50), Coos (48), Crook (27), Curry (3), Deschutes (324), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Grant (10), Harney (11), Hood River (48), Jackson (153), Jefferson (44), Josephine (49), Klamath (54), Lake (4), Lane (275), Lincoln (28), Linn (236), Malheur (34), Marion (333), Morrow (8), Multnomah (477), Polk (41), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (46), Wallowa (20), Wasco (39), Washington (320), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (81).