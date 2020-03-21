Six hospitalized after fire breaks out in Portland high-rise

Firefighters respond to two other blazes across the city during same hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue was tasked with responding to three different fires Friday night — all of which were reported within a window of about 30 minutes.

The first call came at 11:49 p.m. reporting a fire at SE 101st Avenue and SE Clinton Street. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire billowing through windows and the roof from a boarded up house. A search found the home to be vacant and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two minutes after the first call, a second one came in reporting a fire at the Portland Towers Apartments in Northwest Portland. The fire began in the kitchen of a unit on the eighth floor, fire crews said. Because of the limited access to the flames, the battle against the two-alarm fire warranted roughly 60 total fire personnel to the scene.

Smoke in the hallway of the 8th floor forced several residents to shelter in place temporarily. Crews said that the Portland Towers Apartments was not built with a fire sprinkler system.

No residents suffered life threatening injuries, however, six were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with smoke inhalation. One resident suffered minor burns.

Then at 12:27 a.m. (Saturday), a third fire was reported on SE 55th Avenue and SE Francis Street. Crews said the blaze came out of a small cooking fire and was extinguished quickly. No injuries came as a result of the fire. Because many of the Portland Fire & Rescue Battalion Chiefs were already working at previous fires, this fire required a Gresham Battalion Chief to assist.