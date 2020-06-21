Crews comb through thick terrain in Watterson investigation

Medical examiner has not yet confirmed identity

Investigators search a wooded area in North Plains where remains believed to be those of Allyson Watterson were found Saturday June 20, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriffs Office continued its investigation into the disappearance of Allyson Watterson following a report the girl’s remains were discovered in North Plains.

Investigators combed through thick terrain Sunday near the area where a property owner on Corey Road found human remains late Saturday afternoon while clearing brush.

According to WCSO, personal items found in the same area earlier this year belonged to Watterson. The 20-year-old was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22 of 2019 with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland.

As of Sunday, the Washington County Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the identity of the body.

Allyson Watterson: Timeline of events

KOIN 6 has a crew at the scene and will have more information later Sunday.

