Cyclist killed in Goose Hollow collision identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have released the identity of a man who died as a result of colliding with a truck while riding his bike through the Goose Hollow neighborhood.
Jerry M. Stites III of Portland was hit by a truck at Southwest Vista Avenue and Southwest Park Place just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17. Stites, 37, suffered a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital following the incident.
The investigation determined Stites rode through the intersection while the traffic light was still red. Police said he was not wearing a helmet when he collided with the truck.
Police said the truck driver was cooperative and not impaired.
