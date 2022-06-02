PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re now in the period of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

Traffic and safety experts say the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day usually brings a dangerous spike in teen traffic deaths.

During that time an average of seven people are killed every day in teen driver-related crashes, which is an increase of nearly 20% over year-round figures.

Each year an average of 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, with 30% occurring during the 100 deadliest days.

