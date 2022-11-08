PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Democrat Patty Murray has been re-elected for her U.S. Senate seat in Washington.

AP News called the race at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Murray ran against Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley.

The Washington Secretary of State reported that as of 9:16 p.m., Murray had received 976,826 votes. She has the majority of votes at 57.01%. Smiley fell behind with 733,452 votes, at 42.8%.

This year’s midterm election was Smiley’s first political race. If she had won, she would have been the first Washington Republican in the U.S. Senate in almost 30 years.

Murray will serve her sixth term starting next year. She has had a seat in the U.S. Senate since Jan. 3, 1993. She was also elected to the Washington State Senate in 1998.

Murray will continue serving alongside Maria Cantwell whose term doesn’t end until Jan. 3, 2025. Cantwell has had a seat in the U.S. Senate since Jan. 3, 2001.

