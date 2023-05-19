Officials searched near Hoffmeister Road and 242nd Street twice in one day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies surrounded a rural road in Damascus on Friday looking for a man they say has felony warrants, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials reported to Hoffmeister Road near 242nd Street twice in one day – first to search for the man for about five hours. An hour after wrapping up, deputies say they received a call that someone had spotted him.

At least a dozen Clackamas County vehicles reported to the scene, including armored trucks, the K9 unit and a Sheriff’s Office aircraft seen in the sky.

According to the sheriff’s office, they first received a call around 3 p.m. about an RV parked in the middle of the road. When they arrived, they say the man inside ran away.

They led a couple of K9s through woods and followed with a drone in the sky from about 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

One of the deputies told KOIN 6 the man is well-known by law enforcement because he “terrorizes” the citizens of Clackamas County. However, deputies have yet to report the man’s name or the felony charges for which he’s wanted.

Inside the RV, there were about five cats, including a kitten. Deputies say they took the cats to the Oregon Humane Society.

