Driver in head-on crash airlifted to hospital, condition unknown

Top Stories

The crash occurred on NE Halsey

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Head-on collision in Gresham (photo via Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver has been airlifted to a local trauma hospital following a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Gresham.

The crash happened in the 22100 block of NE Halsey.

Crews from Gresham Fire and the Multnomah Sheriff’s Office were able free the pinned driver out of the vehicle. Life Flight was then called in to take the driver to the hospital.

The Multnomah County Vehicle Crash Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

The driver’s condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget