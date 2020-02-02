Driver in head-on crash airlifted to hospital, condition unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver has been airlifted to a local trauma hospital following a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Gresham.

The crash happened in the 22100 block of NE Halsey.

Crews from Gresham Fire and the Multnomah Sheriff’s Office were able free the pinned driver out of the vehicle. Life Flight was then called in to take the driver to the hospital.

The Multnomah County Vehicle Crash Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

The driver’s condition and identity are unknown at this time.