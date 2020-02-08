Driver slams into semi above Government Island, dies at scene

Southbound I-205 is reduced to one lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed early Saturday morning as a result of a car plowing into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 205, according to Portland Police.

Southbound I-205 has been reduced to one lane on the Glenn Jackson Bridge over Government Island while police investigate.

Officers were called to the bridge just after 1am to find a vehicle smashed into the back of the truck. Paramedics were called in who later pronounced the driver had died. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, more information will be released later Saturday.