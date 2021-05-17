Enchanted Forest will reopen this weekend

Top Stories

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A sign for Enchanted Forest in Turner, Oregon. (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Enchanted Forest announced on its website that it will open again for visitors this Saturday.

The park, just south of Salem, was open briefly last year from June to October but was closed for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Statesman Journal, the Enchanted Forest was originally slated to open again on March 19 after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $450,000 to keep the park alive, but these opening plans were delayed after the park was heavily damaged during February’s ice storm.

Visit the park’s website to reserve tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories