Enchanted Forest will reopen this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Enchanted Forest announced on its website that it will open again for visitors this Saturday.

The park, just south of Salem, was open briefly last year from June to October but was closed for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Statesman Journal, the Enchanted Forest was originally slated to open again on March 19 after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $450,000 to keep the park alive, but these opening plans were delayed after the park was heavily damaged during February’s ice storm.

Visit the park’s website to reserve tickets.