PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Robert Williams III, center for the Portland Trail Blazers will be out for the season due to right knee surgery, ESPN reported Friday morning.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, sources said that Williams, after he was injured during Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies is expected to undergo surgery next week, taking him out for the season.

Williams came to the Blazers as part of the September trade with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN, their sources said Williams will be back and fully recovered from the 2024-2025 season.